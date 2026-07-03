Rae Isla

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Rae Isla
Music

Premiere: Rae Isla's "American Paradise" Is A Love Letter To Lazy Californian Summers

This time round there's the noticeable influence of Americana and even a touch of country in the sliding guitars and wistful songwriting.

James Keith2678 days ago

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