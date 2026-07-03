“People were basically saying I am so glad that this game exists for this year, because otherwise I don’t know how we would have managed."Rick Mele
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Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.Erik Leijon
Montreal rap is on the rise. Here's a mere sampling of the up-and-coming rappers popping and making a name for themselves in the 514-450-438 right now.Erik Leijon
Beyond the stunning visuals, there's a game underneath that might be the best driving simulator ever.Lewis Scrafton