Quinnen Williams

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Quinnen Williams
Sports

Jets Defensive Tackle Quinnen Williams Arrested for Attempting to Board Plane With Gun

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has been arrested after he attempted to board a plane at LaGuardia Airport while in possession of a gun. 

Joe Price2324 days ago

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