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Latest Stories

John Mayer.
Music

Fender Targets PRS With Cease-and-Desist Over John Mayer Guitar

The move escalates Fender's broader campaign against U.S. guitar makers building Stratocaster-shaped instruments.

Trey Alston49 days ago
Inflo (via BRIT Awards)
Music

Little Simz & Adele Collaborator Inflo Calls For Fundamental Changes To The Way UK Producers Are Paid

The new campaign, launched this week, is aimed at setting in stone a base rate and royalty structure for new and emerging producers in the UK music industry.

James Keith1501 days ago
Music

PRS And SoundCloud Are No Longer At War

Just in time for Christmas.

James Keith3861 days ago

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