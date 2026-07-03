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Latest Stories
Music
Fender Targets PRS With Cease-and-Desist Over John Mayer Guitar
The move escalates Fender's broader campaign against U.S. guitar makers building Stratocaster-shaped instruments.
Trey Alston49 days ago
Music
Little Simz & Adele Collaborator Inflo Calls For Fundamental Changes To The Way UK Producers Are Paid
The new campaign, launched this week, is aimed at setting in stone a base rate and royalty structure for new and emerging producers in the UK music industry.
James Keith1501 days ago