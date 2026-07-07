Primeknit

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Nike
Sneakers

Nike and Adidas Are Still Fighting Over Knitted Footwear Designs

Adidas has filed an appeal that would overturn Nike's patent for the Flyknit technology.

Joshua Espinoza3156 days ago
adidas NMD Primeknit Glitch.
Sneakers

The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, May 20

New hammers from Vans, Converse and adidas land this weekend.

Complex Australia3354 days ago
adidas x Wish Pure Boost & Climacool.
Sneakers

The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, May 13

Adidas shine with two glow-in-the-dark pairs dropping this weekend.

Complex Australia3361 days ago
Adidas EQT 93 17
Sneakers

Adidas Revamps Its EQT Sneakers for 2017

The Adidas EQT "Turbo Red" Collection releases on January 26.

Amir Ismael3474 days ago
Adidas Pure Boost Primeknit "Black/White"
Sneakers

Adidas Pure Boosts Return With Primeknit

The Adidas Pure Boost Primeknit releases on Jan. 18 in black/white and Jan. 25 in black/grey/cardinal.

Amir Ismael3475 days ago
Advertisement
Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 S80636 Oreo Profile
Sneakers

There's an Adidas Ultra Boost 'Oreo' Colorway Coming

The Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 puts on a black and white 'Oreo' look.

Brendan Dunne3513 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Adizero PrimeKnit "New York Marathon"

The Adizero PrimeKnit is now available in a special "New York Marathon" colorway.

Brennan Williams4955 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Adizero PrimeKnit - "Honolulu Marathon"

The adidas Adizero Primeknit is now available in a special colorway celebrating the Honolulu Marathon.

Brennan Williams4956 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App