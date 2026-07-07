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Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 98: How Premium Pete Got 500 Pairs of Limited Nike SB Dunks

In episode 98 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Premium Pete joins the crew and talks about his stash of 400 pairs of MF Doom x Nike SB Dunk Highs.

Complex1722 days ago
How Premium Pete Got 500 Pairs of Limited Nike SB Dunks | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
Sneakers

How Premium Pete Got 500 Pairs of Limited Nike SB Dunks | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they welcome back friend of the show Premium Pete, a renaiss

Complex1722 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 18 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Premium Pete and New York City's Celebrity Sneaker Scene

This week the hosts are joined by New York sneaker legend Premium Pete to discuss discuss his relationship with Drake, stint in retail and early sneaker media.

Complex2317 days ago
This is a photo of Mogul.
Music

Combat Jack Reflects on Losing JAY-Z as a Client in 'Mogul' Tribute Episode

In this exclusive clip, Combat Jack talks about one of his biggest career losses.

Eric Diep2551 days ago
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Sneakers

Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast Episode 9 with Tim from Patta

Listen to the latest from Premium Pete, Dallas Penn and company.

Jonathan Sawyer4923 days ago
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Sneakers

Frshr Than Your Avrge Sneaker Battle

Taking place this Saturday.

Jonathan Sawyer5190 days ago
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Sneakers

Premium Pete's Top 25 Sneakers of All Time

The founder of SneakerTube.TV reveals his favorites.

Nick Restivo5391 days ago

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