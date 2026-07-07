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Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 98: How Premium Pete Got 500 Pairs of Limited Nike SB Dunks
In episode 98 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Premium Pete joins the crew and talks about his stash of 400 pairs of MF Doom x Nike SB Dunk Highs.
How Premium Pete Got 500 Pairs of Limited Nike SB Dunks | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they welcome back friend of the show Premium Pete, a renaiss
Listen to Episode 18 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Premium Pete and New York City's Celebrity Sneaker Scene
This week the hosts are joined by New York sneaker legend Premium Pete to discuss discuss his relationship with Drake, stint in retail and early sneaker media.
Combat Jack Reflects on Losing JAY-Z as a Client in 'Mogul' Tribute Episode
In this exclusive clip, Combat Jack talks about one of his biggest career losses.
Bun B and Premium Pete Launch "You Gotta Eat This!"
Foodies unite.
Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast with Special Guest Killer Mike
ATL in the building.
Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast with Special Guest Maino
Where is Dallas?
Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast with Special Guest Bobby Fresh
The fresh episode.
Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast The Lost Episode with G-Roc Smith, Trinidad Jame$ & Gentry Humphrey
The episode that almost never was.
Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast Episode 10 with Matt from Corporate
Enjoy their latest.
Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast Episode 9 with Tim from Patta
Listen to the latest from Premium Pete, Dallas Penn and company.
Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast Episode 7 with Reham Habib of Jordan Brand
The JB GM dishes.
Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast Episode 6 with DJ Greg Street
Holiday edition.
Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast Episode 5 with Sean Price
P talks sneaks.
Sneaker Fiends Unite! Podcast Episode 3 with Thomas DeCoud
Enjoy the banter.
Photo Recap: FRSHR THAN YOUR AVRGE SNEAKER BATTLE
See what went down.
Premium Pete's Top 25 Sneakers of All Time
The founder of SneakerTube.TV reveals his favorites.