Pre-Game

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Latest Stories

PJ Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets speaks with the media
Sports

P.J. Tucker Addresses Video of Him Tossing His Clothes at Equipment Kid

The incident went down during Houston's game against the Warriors.

Xavier Hamilton2636 days ago
r kelly soccer song
Sports

This Soccer Team Sang R. Kelly's "The World's Greatest" Together Before a Match and Obviously It Led to a Win

A British soccer team sang R. Kelly's "The World's Greatest" as part of a pre-game ritual, and it led to a huge win in their cup final.

Kyle Neubeck3389 days ago
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Sports

Pregame Rituals From the South

In a region where sports often equal religion, you know it's worth taking a look at their pregame traditions. ​

Jose Martinez3756 days ago
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Sports

Pregame Rituals From the North

From tailgate mansions to freezing weeklong campouts, these Northern sports fans definitely take their pregames seriously.

Doug Sibor3760 days ago
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Music

The Greatest Pre-Game Songs of the Last Five Years

There's nothing like a good pre-game mix to get your night off on the right track.

Jeffrey Slowne3768 days ago
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Sports

Pregame Routine: Isaiah Thomas

Find out how the Celtics All-Star gets ready for game time.

Maurice Peebles3771 days ago
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Style

Wear This, Drink That: What Your Pre-Game Outfit Says About You

You can tell a lot about a person from what they wear while pre-gaming.

Nick Grant4141 days ago

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