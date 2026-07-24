Latest Stories
P.J. Tucker Addresses Video of Him Tossing His Clothes at Equipment Kid
The incident went down during Houston's game against the Warriors.
This Soccer Team Sang R. Kelly's "The World's Greatest" Together Before a Match and Obviously It Led to a Win
A British soccer team sang R. Kelly's "The World's Greatest" as part of a pre-game ritual, and it led to a huge win in their cup final.
Pregame Rituals From the South
In a region where sports often equal religion, you know it's worth taking a look at their pregame traditions.
Pregame Rituals From the North
From tailgate mansions to freezing weeklong campouts, these Northern sports fans definitely take their pregames seriously.
The Greatest Pre-Game Songs of the Last Five Years
There's nothing like a good pre-game mix to get your night off on the right track.
Pregame Routine: Isaiah Thomas
Find out how the Celtics All-Star gets ready for game time.
Wear This, Drink That: What Your Pre-Game Outfit Says About You
You can tell a lot about a person from what they wear while pre-gaming.