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Pop Culture
What to Watch This Weekend: 'King Richard,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Tiger King 2' and More
Our picks for best new movies & shows for Nov. 19-21. Including 'King Richard' on HBO Max, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', 'C'mon, C'mon,' and 'Bruised' in theaters.Karla Rodriguez