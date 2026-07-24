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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 16: Keri Hilson Backstage during R&B Money Tour With Tank & Keri Hilson at Tabernacle on May 16, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia/E! LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET -- 64th Grammy Awards -- Pictured: Ester Dean
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Keri Hilson Accuses Ester Dean of Choosing to 'Stay Quiet' in Beyoncé Diss Saga

Hilson said that Dean only "felt a portion of the heat" involving the 2009 track.

Jaelani Turner-Williams476 days ago

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