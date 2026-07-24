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Life

Chaos Ensues at Wal-Mart After Pokémon Fans Rush to Buy Cards

The continued shortage of Pokémon cards, fueled by the pandemic, Twitch streamers, and scalpers, led to a chaotic situation at a Walmart in Pennsylvania.

Brad Callas1895 days ago

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