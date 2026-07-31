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Latest Stories
Music
'Please Forgive Me’ Is More Evidence That Drake Shouldn’t Take Himself Too Seriously
Drake's new short film, 'Please Forgive Me,' isn't the type of art Drake does best.
Frazier Tharpe3595 days ago