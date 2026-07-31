Please-Forgive-Me

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Music

'Please Forgive Me’ Is More Evidence That Drake Shouldn’t Take Himself Too Seriously

Drake's new short film, 'Please Forgive Me,' isn't the type of art Drake does best.

Frazier Tharpe3595 days ago

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