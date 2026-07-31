Plastik Funk

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This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.
khrisd

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PREMIERE: Plastik Funk ft. Grandmaster Melle Mel - "Don't Push Me (House It Dub Mix)"

One thing that I loved having on the site was a recent interview with Just Blaze, where he broke down what we've been trying to tell you for a while:

khrisd4387 days ago
plastik funk rock it rmx
Music

Blaxx & Max Zotti - "Rock It (Plastik Funk Remix)"

Their funk may be plastik, but Plastik Funk is still legit. The German duo is back on DAD with their new upcoming remix for Blaxx and Max Zotti's "Roc

jakel4496 days ago

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