The duo known as Plastik Funk have been at it for the last decade, dropping a slew of tracks on a number of fine imprints, including the legendary Minandroids
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This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.khrisd
If you were in Miami at all for the last 10 days (or paying attention to the Ultra live streams), you will know the serious tuneage on this list. We'vjakel
For hip-hop producers, the Roland TR-808 might be the staple drum machine; so many early hits were created on that piece of equipment, and its legacyjeremy-howard