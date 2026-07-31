Pirates

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A heated confrontation between a Pittsburgh Pirates game day employee and a fan. Other people are watching the altercation unfold in the background.
Sports

Pirates Staff Member Punches Fan After Being Spit On, Whips Him With Belt in Tense Altercation

The fan was seen spitting blood on the employee before being struck with a belt during a post-game clash at PNC Park.

Alex Ocho456 days ago
Amir Garrett #50 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after recording the final out.
Sports

Reds Pitcher Amir Garrett Wanted to Fight the Entire Pirates Team

First, Yasiel Puig. Now, Amir Garrett.

Jose Martinez2563 days ago
johnny depp
Pop Culture

Disney Looks to 'Deadpool' Writers for 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Reboot

Disney is reportedly plotting a sixth installment.

Alex Galbraith2843 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Disney Shares Creepy, Johnny Depp-less 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Trailer

Creepy forces search for Johnny Depp in first 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' trailer.

Trace William Cowen3593 days ago
Advertisement
Colbert does dad jokes on 'Late Show'
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Wonders if Drake Is a Pirate After $3 Million Jewelry Heist on 'Late Show'

Colbert has some questions for his "best friend" Drake about that pricey jewelry heist.

Trace William Cowen3613 days ago
Pop Culture

"Holy Grail of Ship Wrecks" Found with up to $17 Billion Worth of Treasure on Board

That's a lot of dollar just sitting under the ocean.

Wil Jones3893 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Orlando Bloom Will Be Back For Fifth 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

It's confirmed, Orlando Bloom is coming back to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise after all.

Christopher Spata4007 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

This is a Mechanical Bull Trike From the European Pirate Summit

Because all pirates love mechanical bulls.

Stirling Matheson5067 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Video: Get a Patch for your Pirates in "Risen 2: Dark Waters"

The game has been patched. Pirates wear eyepatches. Get it?

Michael Rougeau5199 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Michael Bay is Going to Make a Series about Pirates for Starz

How many pirate ships will he get to blow up?

Tanya Ghahremani5207 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Risen 2: Dark Waters" Hits The PC High Seas Today

The pirate RPG is out now.

Michael Rougeau5213 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App