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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Seth Rogen Reveals Why Sony Turned Down 'Pineapple Express 2'
While 2008's action-comedy 'Pineapple Express' was a modest hit at the box office and a critical success, Seth Rogen says Sony turned down a sequel.
Joe Price2193 days ago
Life
Gang Members Tried Smuggling 1,600 Lbs. of Cocaine Into Spain Using Pineapples
Spanish police seized over 1,600 pounds of cocaine hidden inside pineapples at the port of Lisbon.
Mike DeStefano3120 days ago