Nike Shox Gravity

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Nike Shox Gravity 'Black'
Sneakers

Nike Shox Gravity Releases in 'Black' Colorway

The Nike Shox Gravity releases in a 'Black' colorway

Michael Conway3099 days ago
Nike Shox Gravity Luxe Black Green Strike Release Date AR1470 003 Main
Sneakers

Next Up for the Nike Shox Gravity

The 'Green Strike' Nike Shox Gravity will release in spring 2018 for $150.

Brandon Richard3107 days ago
Nike Shox Gravity
Sneakers

Can These New Nike Shox Defy Gravity?

Nike unveils its newest Shox design, the Gravity.

Zac Dubasik3146 days ago

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