Nike Sb Paul Rodriguez

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Paul Rodriguez Skating
Sneakers

Paul Rodriguez Regrets Skating in a Pair of $10,000 Sneakers

Paul Rodriguez has been with Nike for over 10 years, and it's led him to skating in many shoes. Find out which shoes he wishes he had kept on ice.

Amir Ismael3607 days ago
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The New "J-Rod" Nike SB Paul Rodriguez Sneaker Is Dropping Next Weekend

10 years later, the "J-Rods" are back.

Riley Jones3869 days ago
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Sneakers

The DJ Clark Kent x Nike SB P-Rod Hyperfuse Max "112" On Tap For Black Friday

DJ Clark Kent and Nike are ready for Black Friday.

Jared Williams4624 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB Paul Rodriguez 7 VR

Coming next week.

Jonathan Sawyer4768 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB Paul Rodriguez VII Mid Preview

Hoops-inspired.

Jonathan Sawyer4875 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB Paul Rodriguez 5 LR "Hyper Red"

Lunarlon love.

Jonathan Sawyer4890 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB Paul Rodriguez VI "Obsidian/Red"

New paint job for P-Rod.

Jonathan Sawyer4994 days ago
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Nike SB Paul Rodriguez VI "Soft Grey/Work Blue"

P-Rod's latest colorway.

Jonathan Sawyer5026 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB Paul Rodriguez V LR "Seaweed Green"

Nike SB goes tonal for P-Rod.

Jonathan Sawyer5106 days ago
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Nike SB Paul Rodriguez VI "Black/White"

Another P-Rod VI colorway.

Jonathan Sawyer5109 days ago

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