Nike Roshe One

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Donald Trump Jr. Calls Nike Communists for Canceling Betsy Ross Sneaker

Donald Trump Jr. says Nike are communists after the brand canceled its Betsy Ross flag 'Fourth of July' Air Max 1 sneaker.

Riley Jones2571 days ago
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Lava Accents The Latest Nike Roshe One

Made for kids.

Sole Collector3936 days ago

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