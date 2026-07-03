Nike Lunar Hyperdunk

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Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk Low "Blackout"

Low-top option.

Jonathan Sawyer4953 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk Low "Blue/Purple"

Second colorway.

Jonathan Sawyer4963 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk Low "White/Green"

Arriving next year.

Jonathan Sawyer4964 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk 2012 "Bright Crimson"

Can't-miss Crimson.

Jonathan Sawyer5007 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk+ - Game Royal/Atomic Green

The Nike Basketball squad looks to kick off the new season on the right foot with yet another clean look for the Lunar Hyperdunk making its way to retailers.

Sole Collector5015 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk 2012 - Ebony Hoffman PE

Nike Basketball hooks the veteran LA Sparks forward up with an exclusive colorway.

Brandon Richard5049 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk "Think Pink"

Cause-worthy.

Jonathan Sawyer5093 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk "Gold Medal"

Good as gold.

Jonathan Sawyer5094 days ago
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Sneakers

Release Reminder: Nike "Fireberry" Collection

Five silhouettes to choose from.

Jonathan Sawyer5096 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk "Wolf Grey"

Wolf Grey wear.

Jonathan Sawyer5111 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk "Fireberry"

Berry ballin'.

Jonathan Sawyer5116 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk WBF - Wolf Grey/Fireberry-Dynamic Blue

After a series of blue and gold kicks this month, Nike Basketball's next World Basketball Festival lineup features a more festive arrangement of Wolf Grey, Dynamic Blue and a pinkish hue known as Fireberry.

Brandon Richard5117 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Lunar Hyperdunk+ Coming to NIKEiD

What will yours look like?

Jonathan Sawyer5135 days ago

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