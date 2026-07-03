Nike Lunar Control

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Rory McIlroy's Footwear Game Is Going to Be Crazy This Week

Rory McIlroy will wear a new colorway of the Nike Lunar Control 3 during each day of the Irish Open.

Riley Jones4070 days ago
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