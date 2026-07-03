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LeBron James' Sneakers Cover the Walls of His New School
LeBron James' I Promise School in Akron, Ohio will feature two walls in the main foyer area that display 114 pairs of his game-worn sneakers including pairs like the Nike LeBron 15.
This LeBron PE Popped Up on eBay
A PE pair of Nike LeBron Soldier 10s for Christ the King High School has popped up on eBay.
Even Action Figures Are Wearing Nike Customs by Mache
Kofi Kingston Action Figure Wearing Mache Custom Nike LeBron Soldier 10 Unicorn.
See What the Sneakers in NBA Live 18 Look Like
How good do the sneakers look in NBA Live 18? Here's a preview.
Nike's FlyEase Technology Evolves With LeBron Soldier 10s
Nike evolves its FlyEase technology with the LeBron Soldier 10.
The Oregon Ducks Get More Exclusive LeBron Sneakers
Another game, another pair of exclusive Nikes for the Oregon Ducks.
Nike Made Soldier 10s for LeBron James' High School
"Home" and "Away" Soldier 10s for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.
Nike Basketball Is Also Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day With Exclusive Sneakers
Nike Basketball unveils its collection of PEs to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
Oregon Ducks Have New Soldiers Lined Up for Civil War
The Oregon Ducks will play Oregon State in an exclusive Nike LeBron Soldier 10.
Oregon Ducks to Wear Special Shoes for UCLA Matchup
Nike LeBron Soldier 10 player exclusives for the Oregon Ducks to wear against UCLA.
Exclusive LeBrons, Kobes and Hyperdunks for Christmas Day Games
Exclusive Nike LeBron Soldier 10, Kobe AD and Hyperdunk 2016 for Christmas Day games.
There's Only 100 Pairs of These Nike LeBrons
Nike released 100 pairs of special NYC LeBron Soldier 10s.
#SoleWatch: LeBron James Holds Down Home in the Soldier 10
LeBron James wears a Soldier 10 reminiscent of his 20-5-5 sneaker.
#SoleWatch: LeBron James Wears "Red Camo" Soldier 10 PE Against the Lakers
LeBron James debuts a new Nike LeBron Soldier 10 style against the Lakers.
The Nike LeBron Soldier 10 Goes Luxury
The luxury Nike LeBron Soldier 10 debuts in olive green.
#SoleWatch: LeBron James Puts Up Ridiculous Numbers in "HWC" Soldier 10
LeBron James played arguably his best game of the season in an "HWC" LeBron Soldier 10 PE.
LeBron James Has Another Pair of "HWC" Nike Exclusives
LeBron James has another pair of exclusive Hardwood Classics Soldier 10s.
LeBron James Jr. Sinks Halfcourt Shot in Dad's Shoes
LeBron James' eldest son drilled a halfcourt shot wearing the Nike LeBron Soldier 10.