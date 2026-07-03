Nike Lebron 13 Elite EXT

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Nike LeBron 13 Elite
Sneakers

Leather Shows Up on the LeBron 13

The best look yet at the Nike LeBron 13 Elite EXT.

Riley Jones3623 days ago
Not Available Lead
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There's an EXT Version of the Nike LeBron 13 Elite

The Nike LeBron 13 Elite is getting an EXT makeover with premium off-court materials.

Brandon Richard3653 days ago
Nike LeBron 13 Elite EXT Tan
Sneakers

There's an EXT Version of the Nike LeBron 13 Elite

The playoff model steps into the offseason.

Brandon Richard3653 days ago

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