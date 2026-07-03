Nike Kobe A.D. NXT

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Nike Kobe AD NXT Pair
Sneakers

Kobe Bryant's Next Basketball Sneaker Drops This Month

Kobe Bryant's latest performance-based basketball sneaker dubbed Nike Kobe AD NXT combines the brand's FastFit, QuadFit, and React technologies.

Mike DeStefano2534 days ago
Nike Kobe A.D. NXT Mambacurial Release Date Main 882049 400
Sneakers

'Mambacurial' Nike Kobes Are Back

The "Mambacurial" Nike Kobe A.D. will release on August 1, 2017 for $200.

Brandon Richard3274 days ago
Nike Kobe A.D. University Red Release Date Heel 882049 600
Sneakers

What's Next for the Nike Kobe A.D. NXT

The Nike Kobe A.D. NXT releases in University Red on July 15, 2017 for $200.

Brandon Richard3304 days ago
Nike Kobe A.D. NXT White Black Release Date Main 882049 100
Sneakers

The 'White' Nike Kobe A.D. NXT Releases on May 12

Kobe Bryant's $200 signature sneaker will release in summertime white on May 12.

Brandon Richard3360 days ago
Kobe Bryant Visits Oregon Ducks Final Four (1)
Sneakers

Kobe Bryant Gave the Oregon Ducks Sneakers for the Final Four

The Oregon Ducks met with the Mamba ahead of their Final Four appearance.

Brandon Richard3396 days ago
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Nike Kobe AD NXT Wolf Grey 882049 002
Sneakers

Kobe's Latest Nikes Releasing Next Week

The Nike Kobe A.D. NXT in wolf grey will release on April 3.

Brendan Dunne3397 days ago
Nike Kobe A.D. NXT Wolf Grey Release Date Side
Sneakers

Here's When the NXT Kobe Sneaker Is Releasing

A second version of the Nike Kobe A.D. is releasing this spring.

Brandon Richard3402 days ago

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