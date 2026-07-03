Nike Kobe A.D.

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Nike Kobe A.D. White Pink Blue Release Date AV3555 004 Pair
Sneakers

The New Nike Kobe A.D. Surfaces in Soft Pink

A surprising look for Kobe Bryant's signature line, the latest version of the Nike Kobe A.D. has surfaced in an all-new colorway bearing a soft pink upper.

Brandon Richard2870 days ago
Nike Kobe AD 'Black/Multi' AV3555 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Another Colorway of Kobe's Latest Signature Sneaker Is Releasing

The release date and details for Kobe Bryant's new Nike Kobe A.D. sneakers in 'Black/Multicolor.' This is the third colorway to surface for the unreleased model so far.

Riley Jones2881 days ago
air jordan 5 international flight release date 136027 148 pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete list of the week's most important sneaker releases. This week's breakdown includes pairs from Nike, Jordan Brand, and Adidas including collaborations with C.P. Company, Bodega, SoleFly, and more.

Mike DeStefano2887 days ago
Nike Kobe A.D. 2018 'Lakers' (Pair)
Sneakers

Kobe's Latest Signature Gets the Lakers Treatment

Kobe Bryant's latest Kobe A.D. signature model has surfaced in a Lakers color scheme. The pair sports a black mesh upper with purple, gold, and white details.

Mike DeStefano2894 days ago
Isaiah Thomas Nike Kobe A.D. Chyna Heel
Sneakers

Nike Sent Isaiah Thomas Sneakers That Honor His Late Sister

Isaiah Thomas' latest Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE pays tribute to his sister Chyna.

Brandon Richard3009 days ago
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Kentucky Wildcats Equipment Facility
Sneakers

Take a Look Inside the Kentucky Wildcats' Equipment Facility

Take a look at rare Nike PE sneakers and more inside the Kentucky Wildcats equipment facility at Rupp Arena.

Riley Jones3039 days ago
Nike LeBron 15 City Edition 897648 005
Sneakers

Put On For Your City in These Nike Signature Sneakers

These 'City Edition' signature sneakers from Nike Basketball release on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Zac Dubasik3097 days ago
Nike Kyrie 3 PK80
Sneakers

Nike Celebrates Co-Founder Phil Knight's Birthday With Special Sneakers

Nike celebrates co-founder Phil Knight's birthday with 'PK80' sneakers for the tournament of the same name.

Brendan Dunne3165 days ago
Nike Kobe A.D. Mid White/Gum Unreleased
Sneakers

Kobe Bryant Spotted in Unreleased Sneakers

Kobe Bryant was spotted at his Nike basketball camp in China wearing an unreleased pair of the Kobe A.D. Mid.

Mike DeStefano3229 days ago
Nike Kobe AD WNBA East All Star
Sneakers

These Nike Kobes Were Only Made for WNBA All-Stars

WNBA All-Stars were given exclusive colorways of the Nike Kobe A.D. this year.

Brandon Richard3232 days ago
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Kobe A.D. Mid Obsidian/White/Mega Blue (Pair)
Sneakers

This Kobe Is Inspired by Nike's Basketball Tour in Asia

The Kobe A.D. Mid 'Rise' releases on Sept. 2.

Mike DeStefano3244 days ago
Nike Kobe AD Mid Mamba Mentality
Sneakers

Kobe Bryant Reveals His Next Nike Shoe

The Nike Kobe A.D. Mid in Mamba Mentality-inspired colors releases on Aug. 24.

Brendan Dunne3259 days ago
Lonzo Ball NBA 2K18
Sneakers

Big Baller Brand Sneakers Will Be in NBA 2K18

Lonzo Ball appears in an NBA 2K18 screenshot wearing Nikes–does that mean no Big Baller Brand?

Brendan Dunne3262 days ago
DeAaron Fox Nike Kobe AD Dragon Ball
Sneakers

De'Aaron Fox Got Dragon Ball Z-Themed Nike Kobes

Nike Kobe 11 Dragon Ball sneakers for De'Aaron fox.

Brendan Dunne3277 days ago

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