Nike KD 8 Elite

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Nike KD 8 Elite "OKC Gradient" PE
Sneakers

Kevin Durant May Close Out the Spurs In This Nike KD 8 Elite PE

The most OKC colorway of Durant's playoff sneaker yet.

Brandon Richard3718 days ago
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Nike KD 8 Elite "OKC"
Sneakers

Kevin Durant Took His Elite Playoff Sneakers Home

OKC colors hit the KD 8 Elite.

Brandon Richard3760 days ago
Sneakers

Kevin Durant's Crazy Tall Sneakers for the Playoffs

A detailed look at the Elite KD 8.

Brendan Dunne3762 days ago
Kevin Durant Wearing the Blue/Yellow Nike KD 8 Elite
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#SoleWatch: Kevin Durant Breaks Out Another Nike KD 8 Elite Colorway

Sticking with the lower-cut version.

Brandon Richard3767 days ago
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Nike KD 8 Elite Navy
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A Closer Look at Kevin Durant's Navy Nike KD 8 Elite

See the new model in action.

Brandon Richard3772 days ago
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UConn to Debut Kevin Durant Exclusives During March Madness

The women's team with a special pair.

Brendan Dunne3773 days ago
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Kevin Durant Wearing the Black/Orange Nike KD 8 Elite
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#SoleWatch: Kevin Durant Debuts the Nike KD 8 Elite

KD begins his road to the playoffs.

Brandon Richard3778 days ago

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