Satisfy Running is a Paris-based apparel brand that treats running as a cultural experience, blending high-fashion craft with technical performance gear.Mike DeStefano
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From the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 to the Nike Alphafly 3, here are the shoes worn for the 10 fastest marathon records.Victor Deng
Sabastian Sawe breaks the 2-hour marathon barrier in the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3.Victor Deng
A breakdown how Adidas' latest innovation, the Prime X Evo, is redefining ultramarathon footwear with its record-breaking design.Oruny Choi