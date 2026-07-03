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Nike Hustle Hart Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Shoes
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Kevin Hart's Sneakers Were Made in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Kevin Hart's Hustle Hart sneakers styled in bright pink for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Brandon Richard3555 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Kevin Hart Makes Sneakers Inspired by His Kids

Two pairs of the Nike Hustle Hart will release on Saturday.

Brendan Dunne3658 days ago
Kevin Hart Nike "Hustle Hart" Taking Shoebox Unboxing
Sneakers

Kevin Hart's "Hustle Hart" Nike Shoeboxes Actually Talk

Jokes right out of the box.

Brandon Richard3695 days ago
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The Seahawks Want Pete Carroll to Wear New Nikes

Will he ditch the Monarchs?

Brendan Dunne3728 days ago
Sneakers

Kevin Hart Explains What's Going on With His Nike Shoes

"Trust me my sneakers are well worth the wait."

Brendan Dunne3747 days ago
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