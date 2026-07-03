Nike Alphadunk

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Nike AlphaDunk (Lateral)
Sneakers

Nike Unveils the AlphaDunk Basketball Sneaker

Nike officially unveils the new AlphaDunk sneaker featuring the largest Zoom Air cushioning unit it has ever used in a basketball shoe.

Riley Jones2536 days ago

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