Nike Air Trainer 3

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Nike Saquon Air Trainer III DA5403-200
Sneakers

Saquon Barkley Designs His Own Nike Air Trainer 3 Colorway

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a special Air Trainer III colorway releasing in October 2021. Find the official release info here.

Victor Deng1766 days ago
Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R to the 'Lakers' Nike LeBron 18, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2096 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React ENG CT2864 200 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 to the 'Flint' Air Jordan XIII, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2243 days ago
Nike Air Fear of God 180 'Grey' AT8087 001 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's sneaker releases featuring the second Nike Air Fear of God collection, Donald Glover x Adidas, and more.

Mike DeStefano2642 days ago
Nike Air Trainer 3 'Medicine Ball' 705425 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Medicine Ball' Air Trainer 3s Are Returning in April

The OG 'Medicine Ball' colorway of the Nike Air Trainer 3 is making a return to retailers. The 1988 Bo Jackson trainer was last retroed in 2014.

Mike DeStefano2666 days ago
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Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Clay' (Lateral)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the 'Clay' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, 'Air Max 1' Air Jordan III Tinker, and more.

Mike DeStefano2670 days ago
Nike LeBron 16 'Air Trainer 3/Medicine Ball' (Lateral)
Sneakers

New Images of the 'Medicine Ball' Nike LeBron 16

A new Nike LeBron 16 has surfaced that takes inspiration from Bo Jackson's iconic training model from the '80s, the 'Medicine Ball' Air Trainer 3.

Mike DeStefano2689 days ago
Jordan Legacy 312 Don C Air Command Force AQ4160 107
Sneakers

Old School Nikes Inspire New Don C x Jordan Legacy 312s

Don C's new Jordan shoe, the Legacy 312, will release this summer in a 'Inspired by' pack with colorways taking notes from retro Nike models including the Air Command Force, Air Tech Challenge 2, and Air Trainer 3.

Riley Jones2948 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Splits Up the Air Trainer 3

The latest for this '90s retro.

Brendan Dunne3859 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer 3s Still in Gum Mode

In stores now.

Brendan Dunne4085 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Isn't Done With White and Gum

Air Trainer 3s up for grabs.

Brendan Dunne4095 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Experiments with Materials on the Trainer 3

Next up for the strapped sneaker.

Brendan Dunne4117 days ago
Sneakers

Gum-Bottom Nike Air Trainer 3s Are Here at Last

Only the black pair for now.

Brendan Dunne4123 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer 3s Borrow 'Infrared' Blocking

The Nike Air Trainer 3 is caught borrowing again with this upcoming colorway.

Brendan Dunne4190 days ago

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