Nike Air Pressure

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Virgil Abloh acknowledges the audience at the end of the Off/White Menswear Fall/Winter 2018 2019.
Sneakers

Virgil Abloh Calls Out Fake Off-White x Nike Air Prestos

Photos of silver-based Off-White x Nike Air Presto confirmed to be fake by Virgil Abloh himself.

Brandon Richard2981 days ago
Off White x Nike Air Presto Silver Release Date
Sneakers

A Second Off-White x Nike Air Presto Colorway Surfaces

A silver-based colorway of the Off-White x Nike Air Presto has surfaced.

Brandon Richard3036 days ago

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