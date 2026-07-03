Nike Air Max2 CB '94

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Supreme x Nike SB Air Max2 CB Low
Sneakers

How to Buy Supreme's Nike SB Air Max2 CB 94 Collabs

The three Supreme x Nike SB Air Max2 CB 94 Low colorways drop this week.

Victor Deng137 days ago
Nike Air Max CB 94 'Varsity Purple' CZ7871 001 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Air Max2 CB 94s Are Reportedly Coming Back

Charles Barkley's classic 'Varsity Purple' Nike Air Max2 CB '94 sneaker is reportedly returning in 2023. Click here for the early launch details.

Victor Deng1318 days ago
Nike Air Max2 CB 94 'Suns' DO5880 100 Pair
Sneakers

Phoenix Suns Colors Dress This Nike Air Max2 CB 94

Phoenix Suns' colors appear on an upcoming Nike Air Max2 CB 94 that's scheduled to drop in June 2022. Click here for an official look and the release info.

Victor Deng1518 days ago
Nike Air Edge 270 'Pure Platinum/White' AQ8764 002 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Nike's New 270 Model Resembles the Retro Air Max2 CB 94

Nike has released the Air Edge 270. The high-top is inspired by Charles Barkley's Air Max CB 94 and features a 270-degree Air Max unit in the heel.

Mike DeStefano2664 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App