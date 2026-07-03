Nike Air Max 720

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

undercover nike air max 720 red pair
Sneakers

Undercover's Nike Winter Collection Debuts Next Week

The release date and details for Undercover's new Nike Air Max 720 sneakers in 'Black/University Red' and 'University Red/Blue Jay.'

Riley Jones2429 days ago
Nike MX 720 818 CI3871 600 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Nike Combined the Air Max 98 and Air Max 720

Nike has fused elements from the Air Max 98 and Air Max 720 to create the upcoming MX-720-818. Get a first look at the new model here.

Mike DeStefano2565 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Tephra' FU7914 Lateral
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A full rundown of this weekend's sneaker releases including the 'Tephra' Yeezy Boost 700 V2, 'Be True' Air Max 90, Odell Beckham Jr.'s Air Max 720, and more.

Riley Jones2593 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. x Nike Air Max 720 'Multi Color' CK2531 900 (Pair)
Sneakers

Release Date Set for Odell Beckham Jr.'s Air Max 720 Collab

Odell Beckham Jr. took to Instagram to give a sneak peek at his upcoming Nike Air Max 720 collaboration slated to release in Summer 2019.

Mike DeStefano2594 days ago
nike air fear of god 1 sail black ar4237 100 release date
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A full rundown of this weekend's sneaker releases including the 'Sail' Air Fear of God 1, the reflective and non-reflective black Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and more.

Riley Jones2600 days ago
Advertisement
Nike Air Max 720 'Be True' CJ5472 900 (Pair)
Sneakers

This Rainbow-Colored Air Max 720 Is Inspired By the Pride Flag

The 'Be True' Nike Air Max 720 features a rainbow upper inspired by Gilbert Baker's Pride flag. Check out official images of the upcoming pair here.

Mike DeStefano2607 days ago
Sacai x Nike LDWaffle 'Varsity Blue/Del Sol/Varsity Red/Black' BV0073 400 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the Sacai x Nike collection, Air Jordan 7 'Ray Allen,' Nike's annual 'Be True' pack, and more.

Mike DeStefano2607 days ago
Laika Studios x Nike Air Max 1 Susan 'Missing Link' CK6643 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the Laika x Nike Air Max Susan 'Missing Link,' Nike Air Max 'On Air' collection, and more.

Mike DeStefano2656 days ago
Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air VaporMax 2019
Sneakers

Cactus Plant Flea Market and Heron Preston Have Their Own Air Max Collabs

Nike has revealed upcoming Air Max collaborations with popular streetwear brands Cactus Plant Flea Market and Heron Preston.

Mike DeStefano2670 days ago
Nike LeBron 16 Low 'Safari' CI3358 800 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the 'Safari' Atmos x Nike LeBron 16 Low, Nike Gyakusou Spring 2019 collection, and more.

Mike DeStefano2698 days ago
Advertisement
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Salt' (Right)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A detailed look at this week's best sneaker releases including the "Salt" Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, "Couture" Air Jordan I, "Galaxy" Nike Zoom Rookie, and more.

Mike DeStefano2705 days ago
Nike NBA All Star 2019 Collection
Sneakers

Nike and Jordan Brand Unveil 2019 NBA All-Star Collections

The 2019 NBA All-Star Footwear Collection celebrates Charlotte and its various historical significances, with offerings from Nike, Nike Sportswear and Jordan.

Sole Collector2724 days ago
Nike Air Max 720 Saturn 'Black/Dynamic Yellow University Red' BV7786 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

An Official Look at the Nike Air Max 720 Saturn

Nike has an experimental new Air Max 720 sneaker with a high-top silhouette and zippers, the Air Max 720 Saturn. Find out more details here.

Riley Jones2726 days ago
Adidas Football by Bape Ultra Boost 'Green'
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including Bape x Adidas, the debut of the Nike Air Max 720, 'SuperBron' LeBron III, and more.

Mike DeStefano2726 days ago
nike air max ocean bliss
Sneakers

Petition Calls for Nike to Recall Air Maxes With 'Offensive' Branding

A petition is calling for Nike to recall the Air Max 270 because it features an 'offensive' logo similar to 'Allah' in Arabic.

Mike DeStefano2727 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App