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Sneakers

Black and Pink Cover This Nike Air Flare

And you can grab a pair now.

Sole Collector4127 days ago
Sneakers

Andre Agassi's US Open-Winning Sneaker Returns

The Nike Air Flare retro is rapidly approaching, here's a detailed gallery on the model.

Brendan Dunne4161 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Brings Old Flare to the New Year

Underrated Agassi model set to make its return.

Brandon Richard4214 days ago
Sneakers

As Promised, the Nike Air Flare Returns in 2015

Nike's tennis revival continues with the upcoming return of the Nike Air Flare.

Brendan Dunne4218 days ago

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