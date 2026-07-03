NICOLAS

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NICOLAS (credit: Simon Tournier)
Music

Premiere: NICOLAS Looks Back Wistfully With Lo-Fi House Cut “High Speed”

“High Speed” is the second single to be taken from NICOLAS’ upcoming second project, 'EP Two', which is due to be released later in the year.

James Keith1802 days ago

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