NFL Protests

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Drew Brees
Sports

Drew Brees Shares Apology Following Comments on Players Kneeling in Protest

Drew Brees was the subject of controversy this week after he made it clear he would not support NFL players kneeling in protest of police brutality.

Joe Price2234 days ago
Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints
Sports

Drew Brees on If Players Kneel This Season in Protest: 'I Will Never Agree With Anybody Disrespecting the Flag'

The murder of George Floyd and the ensuing uprisings have lent additional validation to Colin Kaepernick's National Anthem protests that swept the NFL.

Xavier Hamilton2235 days ago
NFL kneeling shooting thanksgiving
Sports

Man Allegedly Shoots Son During Thanksgiving Argument About NFL Protests

When two brothers got into a physical fight over the NFL protests, their 51-year-old father decided to grab his shotgun.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2788 days ago
Celtics Rock LeBron, Cavs; NFL Anthem Policy; Sterling Brown Police Brutality Case | Out of Bounds
Sports

Celtics Rock LeBron, Cavs; NFL Anthem Policy; Sterling Brown Police Brutality Case | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's episode of #OutofBounds, Gilbert Arenas,&nbsp;Adam Caparell, and Pierce Simpson discuss the Celtics beating the Cavs 96-83 in Boston to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.&nbsp;An exhausted LeBron James put up 26 points and 10 rebounds but got little help from his teammates. Gil shines a lig

Complex2977 days ago

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