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Music

JP Selects: UK Acts To Watch In 2026

Complex UK’s editor-in-chief on the artists to look out for this year...

Joseph JP Patterson158 days ago
Freddie Gibbs and J. Cole
Music

Freddie Gibbs Responds to Joke That He's Pulling a J. Cole by Playing Soccer

Gibbs brushed off the joke with some choice words.

Trey Alston318 days ago
This is a photo of Mayweather.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather May Consider Buying Soccer Team, Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Floyd Mayweather says he may consider buying Newcastle.

Aaron C. Mansfield3040 days ago
Sports

Shane McMahon Reportedly Tried to Buy Newcastle United Before He Returned to WWE

Newcastle United could have been the subject of the Premier League's most bizarre takeover story.

Corey Pellatt3788 days ago
Sports

The 10 Best Strike Partnerships in Premier League History

Much like Premier League sticker albums and Pro Evolution Soccer, strike partnerships are the hallmark of a forgotten era for English football fans.

Corey Pellatt4166 days ago
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Sports

Jonas Gutierrez Will Play for Newcastle for the First Time Today since Beating Cancer

The 31-year-old returned to the Premier League club last month after overcoming testicular cancer.

Corey Pellatt4225 days ago
Sports

Jonas Gutierrez Celebrates Beating Testicular Cancer with a Tattoo of an Eminem Lyric

As he begins to draw a line under this chapter of his life, Jonas Gutierrez has inked an Eminem quote onto his bicep.

Corey Pellatt4260 days ago
Sports

Newcastle United's Third Kit Has Given the Club's Fans Something New to Hate

It's official: Newcastle United hate their own fans.

Corey Pellatt4319 days ago

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