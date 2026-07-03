Latest Stories
JP Selects: UK Acts To Watch In 2026
Complex UK’s editor-in-chief on the artists to look out for this year...
Freddie Gibbs Responds to Joke That He's Pulling a J. Cole by Playing Soccer
Gibbs brushed off the joke with some choice words.
Floyd Mayweather May Consider Buying Soccer Team, Signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Floyd Mayweather says he may consider buying Newcastle.
Shane McMahon Reportedly Tried to Buy Newcastle United Before He Returned to WWE
Newcastle United could have been the subject of the Premier League's most bizarre takeover story.
The 10 Best Strike Partnerships in Premier League History
Much like Premier League sticker albums and Pro Evolution Soccer, strike partnerships are the hallmark of a forgotten era for English football fans.
Jonas Gutierrez Will Play for Newcastle for the First Time Today since Beating Cancer
The 31-year-old returned to the Premier League club last month after overcoming testicular cancer.
Jonas Gutierrez Celebrates Beating Testicular Cancer with a Tattoo of an Eminem Lyric
As he begins to draw a line under this chapter of his life, Jonas Gutierrez has inked an Eminem quote onto his bicep.
Newcastle United's Third Kit Has Given the Club's Fans Something New to Hate
It's official: Newcastle United hate their own fans.