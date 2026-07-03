New Jack Swing

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Latest Stories

Bobby Brown Recalls How His Arrest Bumped 'Don't Be Cruel' Album Sales: 'Everybody Was Buying It'
Music

Bobby Brown Says This One Moment Sent 'Don’t Be Cruel' Sales Soaring

Inside the wild 1989 Georgia incident Bobby Brown says amplified his bad-boy image and pushed 'Don’t Be Cruel' to new heights.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Teddy Riley Apologizes to Keith Sweat for Saying He Never Got Paid to Produce His Album
Music

Teddy Riley Apologizes to Keith Sweat After Payment Claims Over ‘Make It Last Forever’

After revisiting a decades-old payment dispute over ‘Make It Last Forever,’ the New Jack Swing architect walks back his claims and calls Keith Sweat his brother.

Bernadette Giacomazzo136 days ago

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