'Verzuz' announced that Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat will showcase their hits later this week. The popular series is partnering with 'Essence' for the event.Abel Shifferaw
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Juvenile Updates “Back That Azz Up” for Pandemic Era With “Vax That Thang Up” f/ Mannie Fresh and Mia X
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X link up with the BLK dating app for a pandemic-inspired reworking of the classic 1999 single "Back That Azz Up."Trace William Cowen
From MC Hammer's KFC commercial to Uncle Murda's Pawn Rite ad, here are 12 of the worst commercials starring rappers.Jessica Mckinney
Brands like Nike and Coke Magic have released T-shirts inspired by Pen & Pixel's iconic album covers for No Limit, Cash Money, and more.Mike DeStefano