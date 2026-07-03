New Balance 996

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New Balance 'Grey Day' 2023 Collection
Sneakers

New Balance Unveils This Year's 'Grey Day' Collection

New Balance is celebrating 2023 'Grey Day' with a new 'Moon Daze' sneaker collection dropping in May 2023. Find the official release details here.

Victor Deng1169 days ago
Packer Shoes x New Balance X 90 Recon 'Infinity Edition' 1
Sneakers

Packer Shoes Created Its Own New Balance X-90 Recon

Packer Shoes has revealed its upcoming New Balance X-90 Recon 'Infinity Edition.' The pair pulls design and color inspiration from the brand's 99X archive.

Mike DeStefano2831 days ago
Kith New Balance 99x Classics Collection
Sneakers

Kith Releases 22-Pair Collection of New Balances

Kith has released a specially curated selection of New Balances. The 99x Classic Collection consists of staple colorways of the 990, 991, 993, 996, 997, and 998.

Mike DeStefano2888 days ago
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New Balance Might Have the Most Premium Sneakers This Winter

Made right here in the U.S.A.

Riley Jones3957 days ago
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How New Balance Is Making Old Sneakers Cool Again

New Balance's Chris Davis talks about what the brand is doing to move into the future.

Matt Welty4017 days ago
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New Balance's Latest Made in USA Sneakers Cost More Than $200 (and Are Worth Every Cent)

Here's a full look at New Balance's upcoming "Distinct Collection: Mid-Century Modern Pack" set for a Fall 2015 release.

Riley Jones4018 days ago
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Sneakers

J.Crew May Have Outdone Itself With Latest New Balance Collab

J.Crew has a fresh New Balance 996 collaboration dropping next week. Find out all the details here.

Riley Jones4021 days ago
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

These are all the sneaker releases you need to know about for the weekend of May 21-24, featuring the Air Jordan XI Retro Low "True Red."

Riley Jones4075 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Here are all the sneaker releases you should know about for the weekend of May 14-17, 2015.

Riley Jones4082 days ago
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Invincible Draws Inspiration From Derby Fashion for Latest New Balance Collaboration

Invincible gears up to drop another "dressed-up" New Balance classic.

Rajah Allarey4086 days ago
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20 Great Sneakers You Can Score on eBay Right Now

A look at 20 great deadstock sneakers you can cop on eBay right now.

Jacques Slade4157 days ago
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Don't Sleep on the Latest J.Crew x New Balance Collaboration

The latest collaboration between J.Crew x New Balance is here.

John Q Marcelo4202 days ago
Sneakers

15 Great Sneakers You Can Score on Sale Right Now

High-end collaborations, runners, and more are available for fractions of the original price.

Matt Welty4204 days ago
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Sneakers

New Balance Is Releasing a "Great American Novels" Collection and It's Amazing

New Balance previews its latest Made in USA collection inspired by great American novels. The collection releases in the fall.

John Q Marcelo4425 days ago

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