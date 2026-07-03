The host of CBC’s The Block shares what she’s been watching, listening to, what foods she’s been craving, her online obsessions, and her latest cop.Sumiko Wilson
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The radically real rapper, performing at Manifesto this weekend, tells us what they've been watching, listening to, eating, copping, and double-tapping.Sumiko Wilson
The mysterious Ontario R&B artist tells us what he’s been watching, listening to, eating, double-tapping on, and copping.Sumiko Wilson
Get to know the Hamilton electronic artist via what she’s been watching, listening to, eating, double-tapping, and copping.Sumiko Wilson