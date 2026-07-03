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R3Hab & Nervo ft. Ayah Marar - "Ready For The Weekend (Don Diablo Remix)"

Don Diablo might be low-key your next favorite house DJ. The Nicky Romero-backed Diablo has been releasing tunes across the mainstream house spectrum

jakel4308 days ago
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Nervo & Ivan Gough ft. Beverley Knight - "Not Taking This No More (MAKJ Remix)"

If MAKJ's 2014 is anything like his 2013, we're in for a real treat. It only took three days for his massive Hardwell collaboration "Countdown" to hit

khrisd4606 days ago
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Music

Listen to NERVO's Essential Mix

Pop-leaning Australian sisterly house duo NERVO recently took the decks at BBC Radio 1 to deliver their debut Essential Mix. The duo has been rising i

jakel4704 days ago
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Watch NERVO's Tomorrowland 2013 Mainstage Set

These twins know how to bring the party. At this year's Tomorrowland festival, NERVO hit the stage for an action-packed 61 minute set, dropping a number of their own mashups, unreleased tracks, and productions like "Reason" with Hook N Sling or "Like Home" with Nicky Romero. These two are on the way up, and sets like this show how vital they are to the pop-side of the EDM scene.

khrisd4723 days ago
nervo hold on vid
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NERVO and Marco Lys Collaborating on a Deep House Song

Really? Well that's what they said. Aussie twin sisters NERVO are teaming up with Marco Lys to make what they are referring to as "deep house."

jakel4727 days ago
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NERVO - "Hold On (Vicetone Extended Edit)"

The sisters known as NERVO hooked us with the video for their latest single, "Hold On," and we were all over LOUDPVCK's remix of the same tune. To celebrate hitting 500,000 likes on Facebook, they let go of the extended edit of Vicetone's remix, which was released on the second set of "Hold On" remixes, and should be inciting riots already. This track has main room bomb written all over it, and all he imagine is a sea of EDM heads, hands in the air, bouncing to this one in unison when it drops.

khrisd4786 days ago
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Spring Awakening Music Festival Announces 2013 After Parties

Chicago's Spring Awakening Music Festival is going down from June 14 - June 16, and is hitting Soldiers Field in Chicago with a massive lineup, featur

khrisd4796 days ago
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NERVO Announces That They Will Not be Performing at EDC New York

While there are no details as to WHY this happened, NERVO left the following message on their Facebook page regarding their previously scheduled appea

khrisd4810 days ago
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Watch NERVO Behind the Scenes at "One Life to Live"

NERVO being featured on an episode of One Life To Live might be the first staged performance in a long time from an EDM act that I actually agree with. These Australian twins actually hooked the CDJs up to the mixer, and actually mixed live for a small crowd.

nappy4811 days ago
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NERVO - "Hold On (LOUDPVCK Remix)"

Some might call this "festival trap" but we're not going to get into all that right now, and we're just going to say that this is one boss track. Taking the new release from sisterly duo NERVO, LOUDPVCK remixes "Hold On" into a sensual, seductive slow jam. With silky smooth synth riffs and super cool vocal chops, this LOUDPVCK remix is exactly the direction trap needs to continue to go to have any mainstream relevance.

jakel4815 days ago
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nervo hold on vid
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NERVO - "Hold On"

If only NERVO was around to give DAD some champagne while we were moving into a new house. In the official video for their single "Hold On," a woman laments on the loss of a love while going through physical objects that make her remember him. Covergirl placements and all, this tune is a huge representation of the kind of pop EDM that's bound to be getting love in the near future. If you thought EDM was already pop/mainstream, you've not seen anything yet.

khrisd4835 days ago
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The 15 Most Important Women in EDM

Scroll through DAD or any other sites dedicated to dance music and you'll notice one thing right off of the bat: EDM is a fucking sausage party. We're

androids4917 days ago

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