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DAD always hear's the flack about the term "EDM." Just go through Twitter and check out how people react to even using the term "EDM." Spoiler alert:khrisd
We're aware that most dance music talk tends to turn into sausage party fests. There's definitely a larger list of males behind DJ booths and on the tjakel
Recently, Astralwerks celebrated 20 years of providing quality music to the masses. Now a part of the Universal Music Group, they were previously assokhrisd
EDM has always been about the beats. Not to say that vocalists haven't cut a clear path through the scene of the years, but it's always a DJ/producerjakel