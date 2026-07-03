Nektunez

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Nektunez
Music

Complex Sessions 065: Nektunez

Propelled into viral fame thanks to a TikTok dance craze, Ghanaian DJ and producer Nektunez’s “Ameno Amapiano” remix with Goya Menor has made him a star.

Complex1598 days ago

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