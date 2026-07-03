Natasha Kmeto

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

While a lot can be said about focusing on one particular track, the EDM scene is built on these tracks being building blocks for the larger sets, taking place in the raves we flock to on the regular. Most of this shit isn't fully realized until we get into the club and hear two beats thrown together. So let's do ourselves a favor, turn off the hyperbole and turn up the bass.
khrisd
Respect to all of the producers who know how to make a track all their own, either by twisting it into a completely different vibe or by accentuating one particularly dope bit and honing in. We also love the variety in this week's feature. Everything from deep house to grime is touched. Dig in.
khrisd
Thank you, Natasha Kmeto; you encompass a couple of things we ask for in the electronic music scene. One of the obvious is that, yes, you're a woman,
khrisd

Latest Stories

kmeto double
Music

Natasha Kmeto - "Idiot Proof"

When I saw that Dropping Gems would me releasing Natasha Kmeto's second album, Crisis, I smiled. Such a perfect name for a label to be releasing the work from a shining example of how the electronic music scene is devleoping. Kmeto, who sings and produces her material, crafts a captivating blend of slick lyrics over a brooding rhythm, which is made more for getting lost to than for putting either of your hands in the air. Beautiful sounds, regardless.

khrisd4805 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Natasha Kmeto's LFTF Mix

Here's one of those mixes that will grow on you. We've become big fans of Natasha Kmeto's over the last month, and the more we learn about her influences, the more we come to appreciate her original tracks. For this LFTF mix, she digs deep, throwing in tracks from everyone, including Philip Glass, Nosaj Thing, Obey City, Salva, Joey Beltram, Claude Von Stroke, and others.

khrisd4883 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App