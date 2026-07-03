Jay-Z's three-night Yankee Stadium run brought surprise guests, iconic moments, and hours-long delays that tested fans' patience. We broke it all down plus ranked all three shows.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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Thirty years ago, Nas released 'It Was Written', his classic follow up to 'Illmatic.' Here is the story of how he avoided the sophomore slump.Insanul Ahmed
The 1997 Mafioso rap classic from Nas, Foxy Brown, AZ, and Nature is available now on Complex.Complex Staff
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.Insanul Ahmed