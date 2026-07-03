Nas Blixky

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Nas Blixky Addresses Getting Shot + Nas EBK Dissing
Music

Nas Blixky Addresses Recent Shooting and Rumored Name Change

The NYC rapper also discussed why he believes he was targeted, his intentions to keeping dissing, and Nas EBK celebrating the near-fatal attack.

Joshua Espinoza1599 days ago

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