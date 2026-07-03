Mystery Skulls

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Music

Premiere: Listen to Mystery Skulls' "Magic" f/ Nile Rodgers and Brandy

Mystery Skulls' debut album, Forever, drops Oct. 27 via Warner Bros. Records.

Lauren Nostro4285 days ago
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Music

Mystery Skulls - "Ghost (Viceroy Remix)"

Could this song be any more Viceroy? More importantly, is that a problem? I can't speak for the rest of you baby birds, but what I CAN tell you is that for this lone ranger of the wide open internets, I still find musical solace in the fact that no matter what tune Viceroy drops, I'm always in the sand in my board shorts as soon as I turn it on.

tyler-d4530 days ago

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