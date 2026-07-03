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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Listen to Mystery Skulls' "Magic" f/ Nile Rodgers and Brandy
Mystery Skulls' debut album, Forever, drops Oct. 27 via Warner Bros. Records.
Lauren Nostro4285 days ago
Music
Mystery Skulls - "Ghost (Viceroy Remix)"
Could this song be any more Viceroy? More importantly, is that a problem? I can't speak for the rest of you baby birds, but what I CAN tell you is that for this lone ranger of the wide open internets, I still find musical solace in the fact that no matter what tune Viceroy drops, I'm always in the sand in my board shorts as soon as I turn it on.
tyler-d4530 days ago