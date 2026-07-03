One of the MyMixtapes co-founders talks linking with Lil Wayne, dealing with the hate, and much more.Zach Frydenlund
Featured
Next month, ASAP Rocky will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 mixtape with a headlining performance at ComplexCon in Long Beach.Trace William Cowen
Music
21 Savage Says You 'Can’t Tell' People in Atlanta 'That Future Ain’t Bigger Than Drake': 'I Used to Think That'
While visiting DJ Akademik's new podcast 'Off The Record,' 21 Savage talked about how he believes people in Atlanta think Future is bigger than Drake.Jordan Rose
From Dipset's 'The Diplomats, Vol. 1' to Chance the Rapper's 'Acid Rap,' here are 25 mixtapes we want to see added to streaming services next.Brad Callas