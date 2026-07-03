MUST DIE!

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For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.
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Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.
khrisd

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Premiere: Ape Drums Brings His Dancehall Flair to MUST DIE!'s "Imprint"

Ape Drums brings his new school dancehall vibes to MUST DIE!'s "Imprint."

Khal4100 days ago
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Bro Safari Announces Animal House Tour 2014; MC Sharpness, CRNKN, Craze, ETC!ETC!, Ape Drums, and UFO! to Support

Bro Safari just wrapped up his Blackout Tour, which featured Cory Enemy, CRNKN, MUST DIE!, and MC Sharpness, running through more than a dozen venues

nappy4306 days ago
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Listen to MUST DIE!'s "Death & Magic" Album Sampler

I'm glad I wasn't the only bass music lover out there realizing how insane the amount of product MUST DIE! was releasing in 2013 really was. Not to sa

khrisd4316 days ago
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MUST DIE! ft. Tkay Maidza - "Imprint"

MUST DIE!'s 10-track Death & Magic album is set to drop in a couple weeks on OWSLA, and it should be no surprise that the records that are leaking to

nappy4321 days ago
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Zomboy & MUST DIE! - "Survivors"

The world of gnarly dubstep isn't one that I totally understand - nor do I ever expect to fully understand. I've been listening to these sounds for ye

jakel4435 days ago
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Three Clubs In Three Different Cities Had Building Issues, But Our Concerns Lie in Chicago

Just as we're done giggling about the irony of the Panic! at the Disco show at the Tabernacle in Atlanta being stopped abruptly due to a noticeable cr

nappy4542 days ago
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Download MUST DIE!'s Never Say Die Vol. 47 Mix

Deja vu? Nah, this is what happens when a great artist drops a two-parter in one year. Earlier this year, MUST DIE! released his Fever Dream, Part 1 E

khrisd4640 days ago
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Preview MUST DIE!'s - "Fever Dream Pt. II" EP

MUST DIE! is in beast mode right now. His Fever Dream EP came out in the summertime. His Tokyo Police EP with CRNKN was released in the spring, only w

nappy4656 days ago
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10 Artists That Have Surprised Us in 2013

It's easy as hell to produce dance music, and with that accessibility comes a cavalcade of producers dropping tracks in a number of genres. Some produ

jakel4726 days ago
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10 Awesome Remixes of Internet Memes

If you're sitting on DoAndroidsDance right now, we have to assume two things about you: You love dance music, and you have at least seen a meme on the

khrisd4748 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

Last day of a long weekend, huh? What are you getting into? Hopefully you've still got some food in the fridge to throw on the grill. Get poolside, crack a cold one, and enjoy these last few hours before returning to reality. You need soundtracks, and DAD has you covered. Fourth of July week served us lovely, and there are a number of gems in mixed form that you better get acquainted with.

khrisd4758 days ago
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Download MUST DIE!'s Never Say Die Vol. 42 Mix

What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with gutwrenching bass?! American independence comes in many different flavors, and one of them is a wild gumbo, brought forth by MUST DIE! on his mix for Never Say Die, celebrating his forthcoming Fever Dream EP, which drops on July 8. Of course he drops tunes from that release alongside untitled bangers, remixes, and cuts from Brillz, Datsik, Zomboy, Bare, and others. Grab this and many other mixes via Never Say Die's archive.

khrisd4762 days ago
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MUST DIE! - "Natasha's Lullaby"

Without going too crazy into detail, know that MUST DIE! has had a trying last couple of weeks, and from what we gather, his special lady has been his

khrisd4806 days ago

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