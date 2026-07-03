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For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.marcuskdowling
In the electronic music world, your name can be everything. There are times when a producer's moniker is the PERFECT representation of where their sounappy
Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.khrisd
Gamers and producers have a lot in common, including sitting in one seat for extended periods of time, staring at screens. Unsurprisingly, most of youkhrisd