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Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' Taught Him ‘Freedom of Expression’
The New York City mayor recalled a clean version of 'The Blueprint' being the first album he was given.
Disco Fries - "Philtrum"
Last week we brought you a bangin' DAD Mix from NYC's own The Disco Fries. They kicked off the mix with their newest single "Philtrum" and today that track has finally been unleashed for mass consumption. The track, which was released through Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint, features face-melting electro at it's core. Sure this is made for big room's but don't let that scare you off. These guys are doing the sound right and actually make me want to move. Grab this.
Danny Avila - "Poseidon"
Danny's wasting no time building on that catalog, is he? 2013's seen this youngster building his rep with a pair of singles on Spinnin', remix work fo
Sidney Samson & Leroy Styles Release New Single, "YLB," For Tiesto's Musical Freedom
Out today on Tiesto's Musical Freedom is Sidney Samson's latest single, the wonderfully-titled "YLB" (aka "You Little Bitch"), which is a collaboration with Leroy Styles for Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint. This record has been catching fire as of late, and it's easy to understand why when you give it a listen.
Tiesto's Musical Freedom to Release "Trap Remix" EP
In a random move that will possibly bring rage and hatred to those who look for Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint as somewhere that trap wouldn't resid
Tiësto & DJ Punish - "Shocker"
Tiësto isn't stopping. With an album on the way, the Breda-bred legend has been on a roll with new tracks. For "Shocker," he teamed up with DJ Puni
Tiesto & Dyro - "Paradise"
Summer is creeping upon us, and you know what that means: It's time to get out of wherever you normally dwell and live it up in some beautiful location. Tiesto & Dyro's "Paradise" feels like that track that soundtracks your daydreams at the office or in your classroom, waiting for the day to hurry up and leave so you can get the real party started. Something about this duo, feels like a winner. This will be released on Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint on June 11.
Preview Tiesto's Next Single, "Take Me"
Due out on May 14 is the first single from Tiesto in 2013, the Kyler England-featured "Take Me." It's a pretty typical Tiesto track, full of the kind of bells and whistles that he always knocks out of the park. He mentioned back in February that he'd been working on tunes and is looking to drop a new album, but there's no talk about this being anything but a single - for now.