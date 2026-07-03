Musical Freedom

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at The Empire State Building on July 04, 2026 in New York City. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 14: Jay-Z in attendance ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D'Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Music

Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' Taught Him ‘Freedom of Expression’

The New York City mayor recalled a clean version of 'The Blueprint' being the first album he was given.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
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Music

Disco Fries - "Philtrum"

Last week we brought you a bangin' DAD Mix from NYC's own The Disco Fries. They kicked off the mix with their newest single "Philtrum" and today that track has finally been unleashed for mass consumption. The track, which was released through Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint, features face-melting electro at it's core. Sure this is made for big room's but don't let that scare you off. These guys are doing the sound right and actually make me want to move. Grab this.

jakel4530 days ago
danny avila poseidon
Music

Danny Avila - "Poseidon"

Danny's wasting no time building on that catalog, is he? 2013's seen this youngster building his rep with a pair of singles on Spinnin', remix work fo

khrisd4619 days ago
sidney samson leroy styles ylb cover
Music

Sidney Samson & Leroy Styles Release New Single, "YLB," For Tiesto's Musical Freedom

Out today on Tiesto's Musical Freedom is Sidney Samson's latest single, the wonderfully-titled "YLB" (aka "You Little Bitch"), which is a collaboration with Leroy Styles for Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint. This record has been catching fire as of late, and it's easy to understand why when you give it a listen.

khrisd4695 days ago
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Music

Tiesto's Musical Freedom to Release "Trap Remix" EP

In a random move that will possibly bring rage and hatred to those who look for Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint as somewhere that trap wouldn't resid

khrisd4749 days ago
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Music

Tiësto & DJ Punish - "Shocker"

Tiësto isn't stopping. With an album on the way, the Breda-bred legend has been on a roll with new tracks. For "Shocker," he teamed up with DJ Puni

jakel4789 days ago
tiesto dyro paradise
Music

Tiesto & Dyro - "Paradise"

Summer is creeping upon us, and you know what that means: It's time to get out of wherever you normally dwell and live it up in some beautiful location. Tiesto & Dyro's "Paradise" feels like that track that soundtracks your daydreams at the office or in your classroom, waiting for the day to hurry up and leave so you can get the real party started. Something about this duo, feels like a winner. This will be released on Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint on June 11.

khrisd4796 days ago
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Music

Preview Tiesto's Next Single, "Take Me"

Due out on May 14 is the first single from Tiesto in 2013, the Kyler England-featured "Take Me." It's a pretty typical Tiesto track, full of the kind of bells and whistles that he always knocks out of the park. He mentioned back in February that he'd been working on tunes and is looking to drop a new album, but there's no talk about this being anything but a single - for now.

khrisd4832 days ago

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