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Drake in a black leather jacket smiles on the left; a woman with gothic makeup and attire smiles on the right.
Sports

Drake Says WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His ‘Muse,’ Calls Himself the ‘Opposite’ of Her Type

He made the comment about the wrestling pro on Bobbi Althoff's podcast.

Mark Elibert319 days ago
Ed Sheeran on The Breakfast Club
Music

Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Doesn't Feel Accepted by Pop Genre

Ed Sheeran appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' where he discussed why he's never really felt accepted by the pop world, despite all his massive success.

tara mahadevan1712 days ago
Future performs.
Music

Bonnaroo Announces 2018 Lineup Featuring Eminem, Future, and Paramore

This year's lineup also boasts The Killers, Brockhampton, and many more.

Trace William Cowen3112 days ago
Osheaga 2017 Music Festival Lineup Montreal
Music

Osheaga 2017: The Weeknd, Lorde and Muse Lead Jam-Packed Lineup

Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal just announced its 2017 lineup, which will be led by The Weeknd, Muse and Lorde.

jayemkayem3427 days ago

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