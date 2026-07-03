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Mt. Eden - "Airwalker (Heroes x Villains Remix)"
Some would say that this proper blend of trap and EDM comes from Heroes x Villains; those people would be correct. Sadly, it's never the first respond
The Best Remixes of the Week
Straight killers, no fillers. This week's crop of remixes might be one of the best since DAD's inception. Don't believe us? Check on...
Mt Eden - "Sierra Leone (Ta-ku Remix)"
Last weekend, DAD hit you with a preview of Tommie Sunshine and Live City's remix of "Sierra Leone" before knowing that the remix EP was actually drop
Mt. Eden - "Sierra Leone (Tommie Sunshine & Live City Remix)"
Preview @TommieSunshine and @itsLiveCity's massive remix of "Sierra Leone" by @MtEdenOfficial. http://bit.ly/Z5seqx
The Best Remixes of the Week
We're in the middle of weekend 2 of the Ultra Music Festival, and while many of you will be checking out the UMF live-stream later on today, we know some of you are stuck in front of your computers, waiting for Ultra to get the stream up. Why not take some of that time and run through this week's best remixes. We've got some doozies in here, with everyone from Baauer to Jack Beats turning in some fire reworks.
Ellie Goulding - "Anything Could Happen (Mt. Eden Remix)"
You have to love how Ellie Goulding's got that voice that works so well with so many different types of EDM styles; we're waiting for a DJ Rashad twist on one of her cuts. In any case, Mt. Eden stepped up for this crunch drumstep version of "Anything Could Happen," turning up the intensity on her soaring vocals with a stadium-ready set of drums and guttural bass. Word is their next release will be their Sierra Leone EP for Ultra. Be on the lookout for that.