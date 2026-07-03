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Premiere: Watch Mr. Muthaf*ckin' eXquire's "Gold Mouth Piranha (Some Wise Quotes My Pops Said)" Video
Off his 'Live Forever' EP.
Video: Mr. MFN eXquire "Cherry Raindrops"
Not all love stories have a happy ending.
Mixtape: Mr. MFN eXquire "Kismet"
Expect the unexpected on MFN eXquire's new project.
Video: Mr. MFN eXquire Talks About His Personal Style
From the rare to the obscure.
Win Tickets To See El-P, Killer Mike, Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire And Despot Live
For the real hip-hop fans.
Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire To Drop Two EPs This Year
"Huzzah" will drop July 3, "Power And Passion" in September.
Mixtape: El-P, Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire, Killer Mike & Despot "Into The Wild Tour"
Get 17 tracks from the frequent collaborators.
The Alchemist Reveals "Russian Roulette" Details
Alc' new album is pack with features.
Exclusive: Announcing The Launch Of Young One Records
Also hear a new Fat Tony joint featuring Bun B and Nick Diamonds.
New York Back: Hip-Hop’s Return to Power in the Mecca
NYC rap is creeping on a come up-or make that a comeback. We follow Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire to Cali to see how a new generation of MCs is repping the city where hip-hop was born.
See Mr. Muthaf**kin' eXquire Live in NYC Friday (4/13)
Plus strippers!
El-P Reveals 'Cancer For Cure' Tracklist And Artwork
We're especially anxious to hear "Oh Hail No," which features Danny Brown and Mr. MFN eXquire.
Listen: Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire "Position Of Passion"
Ex tackles an old 50 Cent instrumental.
Listen: Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire f/ Goldie Glo "Good P***y In Chicago"
eX hits Chicago on a mission.
Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire Signs To Universal
The Brooklyn rapper is the latest to make major label moves.
The Roots Reveal Lineup For 5th Annual Roots Picnic
The crew will be rolling deep in June.
Danny Brown and Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire Perform At Beats By Dre
As part of MTV2's Digital Mixer, the duo put on a special live performance.
Karmaloop Release Illustrated Lookbook Featuring Mr. Muthaf&*kin’ eXquire
Check out the sites offerings modeled by Brooklyn rapper.