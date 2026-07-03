Mr Muthafuckin Exquire

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Latest Stories

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Music

Video: Mr. MFN eXquire "Cherry Raindrops"

Not all love stories have a happy ending.

edwinortiz4650 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Mr. MFN eXquire "Kismet"

Expect the unexpected on MFN eXquire's new project.

edwinortiz4792 days ago
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Style

Video: Mr. MFN eXquire Talks About His Personal Style

From the rare to the obscure.

Teofilo Killip5042 days ago
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Music

Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire To Drop Two EPs This Year

"Huzzah" will drop July 3, "Power And Passion" in September.

Matt Cole5139 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: El-P, Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire, Killer Mike & Despot "Into The Wild Tour"

Get 17 tracks from the frequent collaborators.

Andrew Martin5143 days ago
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Music

The Alchemist Reveals "Russian Roulette" Details

Alc' new album is pack with features.

Matt Cole5171 days ago
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Music

Exclusive: Announcing The Launch Of Young One Records

Also hear a new Fat Tony joint featuring Bun B and Nick Diamonds.

Andrew Martin5176 days ago
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Music

New York Back: Hip-Hop’s Return to Power in the Mecca

NYC rap is creeping on a come up-or make that a comeback. We follow Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire to Cali to see how a new generation of MCs is repping the city where hip-hop was born.

Ernest Baker5195 days ago
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Music

El-P Reveals 'Cancer For Cure' Tracklist And Artwork

We're especially anxious to hear "Oh Hail No," which features Danny Brown and Mr. MFN eXquire.

Andrew Martin5216 days ago
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Music

Listen: Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire "Position Of Passion"

Ex tackles an old 50 Cent instrumental.

Complex5220 days ago
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Music

Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire Signs To Universal

The Brooklyn rapper is the latest to make major label moves.

Jacob Moore5238 days ago
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Music

The Roots Reveal Lineup For 5th Annual Roots Picnic

The crew will be rolling deep in June.

Matt Cole5238 days ago
Music

Danny Brown and Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire Perform At Beats By Dre

As part of MTV2's Digital Mixer, the duo put on a special live performance.

Eric Diep5241 days ago
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Style

Karmaloop Release Illustrated Lookbook Featuring Mr. Muthaf&*kin’ eXquire

Check out the sites offerings modeled by Brooklyn rapper.

Teofilo Killip5248 days ago

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