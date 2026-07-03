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Premiere: Watch Mr. Muthaf*ckin' eXquire's "Gold Mouth Piranha (Some Wise Quotes My Pops Said)" Video
Off his 'Live Forever' EP.
Premiere: Listen to Alluxe's "Stay The Same" f/ Mr. MFN eXquire
Symphonic compositions for a post Apocalyptic world.
Mr. MFN eXquire, Kilo Kish, and Vashtie Join NYC Downtown Music Festival Lineup
They join Black Hippy, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.
Video: Mr. MFN eXquire Performs on "Sway In The Morning"
Their concert series with the Brooklyn native.
Listen: Mr. MFN eXquire "The Message 1 & 2"
His <em>Power & Passion</em> EP drops tomorrow.
Music Links of The Day
Mr. MFN eXquire doesn't own a computer, Jay-Z's sophomore album turns 15, and how Hurricane Sandy hit the music scene.
Video: ShowYouSuck f/ Mr. MFN eXquire "Carne Asada"
From the <em>One Man Pizza Party 3: Rest In Pizza</em> mixtape.
Listen: ShowYouSuck f/ Mr. MFN eXquire "Carne Asada"
Chicago and Brooklyn connect.
Listen: Mr. MFN eXquire f/ Gucci Mane "Telephuck"
With production by El-P.
Listen To Mr. MFN eXquire & Smoke DZA On "The Combat Jack Show"
Listen to this week's episode in full.
Smoke Dza Embarking On "He Has Risen" Tour
He's bringing Mr. MFN Exquire, Flatbush Zombies, and more with him.
Video: Mr. MFN eXquire "Position of Passion"
The Brooklyn emcee drops the visuals for his single "Position of Passion."