Mr. Mfn Exquire

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Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Listen to Alluxe's "Stay The Same" f/ Mr. MFN eXquire

Symphonic compositions for a post Apocalyptic world.

Lauren Nostro4089 days ago
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Music

Mr. MFN eXquire, Kilo Kish, and Vashtie Join NYC Downtown Music Festival Lineup

They join Black Hippy, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

BJosephs4838 days ago
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Music

Video: Mr. MFN eXquire Performs on "Sway In The Morning"

Their concert series with the Brooklyn native.

Erich Donaldson4968 days ago
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Music

Listen: Mr. MFN eXquire "The Message 1 & 2"

His <em>Power & Passion</em> EP drops tomorrow.

Daniel Isenberg5003 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

Mr. MFN eXquire doesn't own a computer, Jay-Z's sophomore album turns 15, and how Hurricane Sandy hit the music scene.

Daniel Isenberg5003 days ago
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Music

Video: ShowYouSuck f/ Mr. MFN eXquire "Carne Asada"

From the <em>One Man Pizza Party 3: Rest In Pizza</em> mixtape.

Sam Weiss5016 days ago
Music

Listen: ShowYouSuck f/ Mr. MFN eXquire "Carne Asada"

Chicago and Brooklyn connect.

Daniel Isenberg5019 days ago
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Music

Listen: Mr. MFN eXquire f/ Gucci Mane "Telephuck"

With production by El-P.

Sam Weiss5028 days ago
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Music

Listen To Mr. MFN eXquire & Smoke DZA On "The Combat Jack Show"

Listen to this week's episode in full.

Sam Weiss5056 days ago
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Music

Smoke Dza Embarking On "He Has Risen" Tour

He's bringing Mr. MFN Exquire, Flatbush Zombies, and more with him.

Erich Donaldson5057 days ago
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Music

Video: Mr. MFN eXquire "Position of Passion"

The Brooklyn emcee drops the visuals for his single "Position of Passion."

Paul Meara5072 days ago

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